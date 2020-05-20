What does Crimson & Co’s next move mean for India?

Crimson & Co, a global management consultancy, has announced that its partner, TPG India, is now fully integrated into its business. This will allow Crimson & Co to provide comprehensive supply chain consultancy in the region with the right skills and cultural fit.

In 2014 Crimson & Co started its global expansion. Growing from its UK base, it now has offices on five continents. After two years, and having worked together on significant projects for key clients, TPG India is now taking the next step and becoming fully part of the Crimson & Co global network.

As of 6 March 2017, TPG India will become Crimson & Co India. Based in Mumbai, the office is already renowned for its supply chain expertise in warehousing and transportation, automation, technology, data analytics and network design.

As Crimson & Co India, it will extend its offering to work with local clients on end to end supply chain solutions. Its in-depth knowledge of Indian supply chain challenges in this fast-moving market will be invaluable to both local businesses and Crimson & Co’s global client base looking to enter or operate in the region.

Richard Powell, CEO of Crimson & Co worldwide, commented: “We started our global partnership journey in 2014 and it has gone from strength to strength, enhancing our capabilities and giving us insight into markets at a local level.

“We have worked with the Mumbai team on a range of client projects and TPG India is taking the next step in our strategic business relationship. This increases the value we can bring to our clients whilst also allowing for greater development and progression internally. We are excited about the opportunities for our clients and for ourselves.”

Ravikant Parvateneni, CEO of Crimson & Co India added: “We are building on our strong relationship developed over the past two years by taking the next step in our development. This reinforces to our Indian clients that we are a truly end to end supply chain consultancy that has the skills, knowledge and experience to help support their global aspirations. We are delighted to have fully integrated into Crimson & Co.”

