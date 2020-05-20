Virgin Australia flies 1mn km on Gevo’s low-carbon fuel

American low-carbon fuel company Gevo has announced that Virgin Australia has used its fuel to power 1mn km of its flights.

Gevo’s Sustainable Aviation Jet Fuel (SAJF) was first delivered to Brisbane Airport in August 2018. Three further deliveries led to Virgin Australia using the fuel for all aircraft operating out of the airport when the fuel was put through the general fuel supply system.

Patrick R. Gruber, CEO of Gevo said: "We are pleased to be working with Virgin Australia to get our de-fossilized, sustainable jet fuel into the Australian air. We appreciate the efforts of all the project partners, the Queensland Government, the Brisbane Airport, Caltex and DB Schenker who have all tirelessly worked to commence the transformation of the Australian jet fuel supply chain. This is a very good milestone which demonstrates the potential for the future."

Low-carbon fuels are said to be reduce the level of greenhouse gas emissions compared to standard fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle.

Virgin Australia Chief Legal and Risk Officer, Dayna Field, said: "Virgin Australia is proud to have led this initiative in Brisbane, as it has been an important step in promoting the use and production of sustainable aviation fuels in our region. We are actively looking at ways to reduce our carbon emissions and low-carbon fuels present a real opportunity. As a diversified airline group, we know that establishing a local low-carbon fuel industry will have positive environmental, social and economic impacts.”