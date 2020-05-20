Japan Airlines partners with Ascenda for new loyalty programmes

Japanese national airline Japan Airlines (JAL) has partnered with loyalty management specialist Ascenda with a view to launching a host of fresh loyalty initiatives for JAL Mileage Bank customers

Ascenda, which announced its acquisition of Loyalty Advantage on 18 January, is a leading global innovator in the loyalty management space and has already tied the JAL Mileage Bank programme with its worldwide TransferConnect exchange network.

The benefit of the TransferConnect platform is in customers’ ability to convert their bank reward points into JAL Mileage Bank miles should they hold one of a range of accepted international credit cards.

Later this year, the partnership will see the launch of a global online rewards store to enable JAL’s 33mn Mileage Bank members to earn and spend miles on a platform hosting thousands of products and service packages.

See more:



"We are pleased to be Japan Airlines' global strategic partner supporting their ambitious growth and innovation roadmap", said Kyle Armstrong, CEO of Ascenda, in the firm’s press release.

"We look forward to working together closely to launch our new collaborations in 2019 and continue to make significant investments to develop unique and innovative loyalty experiences catered to Japanese consumers."

The strategic partnership will also, over time, work to launch innovative new loyalty solutions, including mobile rewards apps and financial services offerings.