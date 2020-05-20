Ascenda acquires Loyalty Advantage

Global loyalty management company Ascenda, based in Singapore, announced on 18 January that it has acquired loyalty consulting firm Loyalty Advantage

As a result of the acquisition, Loyalty Advantage’s Managing Director, Mark Mullinix, has been made Head of Loyalty Strategy at Ascenda.

Mullinix will be key to Ascenda’s efforts to develop and expand its loyalty programmes around the world.

Ascenda said in its statement that the acquisition enables the firm to broaden its loyalty advisory division as well as leverage Loyalty Advantage’s expertise in programme deployment and optimisation at the brand level across multiple industries.

"We are thrilled to announce this strategic acquisition which further strengthens Ascenda's loyalty advisory services," said Kyle Armstrong, CEO of Ascenda, in the press release.

See more:



"The talent, expertise and client footprint from Loyalty Advantage deliver synergistic benefits across our loyalty management business."

Mullinix added:

“Working with Ascenda to expand their loyalty advisory capabilities represents a fantastic opportunity to combine the strategic expertise of Loyalty Advantage with the technology and implementation capabilities of Ascenda, enabling us to deliver across the entire spectrum of client needs in the loyalty space.”

The value of the transaction was not disclosed in Ascenda’s press release.