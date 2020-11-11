Capgemini establishes plans to acquire RXP Services

Entering into scheme implementation deed with RXP Services, Capgemini has established plans to acquire RXP Services under an Australian statutory shareholder approved process (Scheme).

With RXP Services operations in four locations in Australia the acquisition is set to strengthen Capgemini’s capabilities when it comes to digital, data and cloud in the country, as well as supporting Capgemini’s growth ambitions for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

In addition to increasing its digital capabilities in Australia and New Zealand, the acquisition is expected to strengthen its client portfolio in key industries.

Meanwhile for RXP Services, the company will benefit from Capgemini’s vast service offerings and global scale, providing increased capability to help meet its clients’ growing needs and expand career opportunities In addition, RXP Services will provide Capgemini with new local capabilities to enable, design and deliver end to end digital experiences, via its subsidiary, The Works.

“The acquisition of RXP Services will make Capgemini a market leader in Australia in digital, data and cloud, enhancing our ability to provide our clients with value, scale and world-class expertise. This transaction will be a step change for Capgemini in Australia and illustrates Capgemini’s growth ambition in Asia Pacific. Both companies share similar values and vision of the role of technology and humanity in successfully transforming businesses and society. Our strengths will enable us to use insights, design and technology to create inclusive and sustainable futures for our clients,” commented Luc-Francois Salvador, Executive Chairman of Capgemini in Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

“At RXP Services we believe it's critical that digital consultancies focus on the people aspect of technology enabled solutions, hence Capgemini’s conviction that the value of technology comes from and through people is very complementary to our beliefs. In addition to the natural fit, joining Capgemini would offer a larger scale and capability for our RXP Services teams to deliver end to end solutions that our clients need and want, with the option to expand them globally. Capgemini Press Release The RXP Services board and I unanimously recommend that RXP Services shareholders vote in favor of the Scheme in the absence of a superior proposal and subject to the independent expert concluding (and continuing to conclude) that the Scheme is in the best interests of RXP Services shareholders,” added Ross Fielding, Chief Executive Officer, RXP Services.

