Ascenda names Gautam Rastogi as Chief Operating Officer

Leading global loyalty management firm Ascenda, formerly Kaligo Solutions, has announced the appointment of a new Chief Operating Officer as it continues to go from strength to strength with provision of loyalty programmes and services to firms worldwide.

Gautam Rastogi is an established industry veteran with a strong track record if launching and coordinating loyalty programmes for major brands across the APAC region, as well as having managed the launch of premium card operations and product launches at American Express in Sydney, Australia.

"We are delighted to be able to welcome such an accomplished loyalty industry leader to the Ascenda team," said Kyle Armstrong, CEO of Ascenda, in the firm’s press release.

Rastogi added: "Ascenda is a very exciting and fast-moving company driven by the powerful vision of making loyalty simple.

"I look forward to playing a key part in its rapid global growth."

Rastogi will lead product delivery and business operations at Ascenda, and is notably set to lead the launch of the firm’s end-to-end loyalty management solutions and loyalty currency exchange programme known as TransferConnect.