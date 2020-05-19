Uber, Hilton collaborate to enhance travel experience

With the tourism industry thriving in Australia, the ride-sharing service Uber has teamed up with hotel chain giant Hilton to create a better travel experience by reminding users to reserve a ride and finding popular things to do while traveling.

Starting this month, Hilton’s HHonors members are able to set Uber “Ride Reminders” through Hilton reservation emails on their smartphones in advance of their reservations. Using “Ride Reminders,” customers will receive an automated notification on their travel date to request an Uber ride to their hotel.

When the time comes to leave for your hotel, Uber will send those registered a push notification or text. All users have to do is swipe the notification to go to the Uber app with the destination already set, and confirm their request.

In addition, all Hilton HHonors members who sign up for Uber will receive $20 off their first ride.

Although ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft are common at the front entrance of most hotels, Hilton believes the integration of the two will provide a greater customer experience for those staying there.

“By partnering with Uber, a leading innovator, we’re helping travelers explore destinations like they’re locals,” said Rich DiStefano, senior director of mobile products at Hilton Worldwide. “This is the first time any company has leveraged Uber riders’ most frequented destinations to provide local recommendations. We’re excited to offer these unique benefits for our loyal guests.”

Uber and Hilton have also created a “Local Scene” feature, stemming from the top destinations Uber riders in that city visit most often. The two sides will bring the city’s top nightlife spots and restaurants from 20 different places across the United States to Hilton HHonors members through its app.

Although Uber uses Google Maps to promt ride bookings, the “Local Scene” function is the first time Uber has granted another company permission to use its rider location data.

While it isn’t certain if Hilton is paying Uber a fee to use its data, Uber has partnered with other hotel chains in the past. Last summer, rival hotel chain Hyatt began incorporating Uber’s service into its mobile app for guests, allowing users request a car directly from the hotel’s app.

Uber also collaborated with Starwood Hotels & Resorts earlier this year in an effort to allow Starwood Preferred Guests a chance to earn loyalty points by taking Uber rides.

It’s no surprise that Uber is making developing partnerships with operations in over 300 cities world-wide, especially seeing how many people use the service.

