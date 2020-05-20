thyssenkrupp announces plans for new tech hub in Singapore

At the Hannover Messe 2019 industrial tech trade fair, German multinational engineering and steel production conglomerate thyssenkrupp announced plans for an Additive Manufacturing TechCentre Hub in Singapore.

In its 4 April press release, the firm said the move is emblematic of its desire to expand its engineering and innovation capabilities to customers in the APAC region.

“thyssenkrupp has always been at the forefront when it comes to innovation in engineering,” said Donatus Kaufmann, Executive Board Member of thyssenkrupp, in the statement.

“We have made great strides with our Additive Manufacturing TechCenter in Germany. Establishing a hub in Singapore now reflects our commitment to bring our transformative innovations closer to the Asia Pacific region to meet our customers’ needs.”

The additive manufacturing industry in APAC is predicted to grow by over US$5.5bn by 2025, according to a report by Frost and Sullivan in May 2016, and thyssenkrupp noted that Singapore’s Research, Innovation and Enterprise 2020 plan includes additive manufacturing as a vital factor in its march to leadership in advanced manufacturing and engineering.

“thyssenkrupp’s Additive Manufacturing TechCenter Hub is an exciting addition to Singapore’s growing ecosystem of additive manufacturing technology providers,” said Lim Kok Kiang, Assistant Managing Director of the Singapore Economic Development Board, in thyssenkrupp’s press release.



“We are delighted that thyssenkrupp has chosen to anchor the Center in Singapore. thyssenkrupp will be well-positioned to leverage our diverse manufacturing base and strengths in Industry 4.0 to serve the needs of customers in Asia Pacific.

“The investment is further testament to Singapore’s growing reputation as a hub for additive manufacturing research and deployment in the region and beyond.”