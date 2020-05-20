The February issue of Business Chief Asia Pacific is now live!

Welcome to the February issue of Business Chief Asia Pacific

Generali has become one of the world’s largest insurance providers, with clients in over 160 countries. Laura Mullan caught up with Hayden Seach, Head of Global Corporate & Commercial Asia at Generali, to discuss the firm’s exciting customer-centric digital transformation. “We position ourselves as a company that responds to customers’ needs, rather than selling them an insurance policy or a product,” Seach says. “At Generali, our focus is on being agile, flexible and adaptable so we can meet the needs of our clients”. Discussing Generali’s four key digital transformation tools – data consolidation, business enablement, customer service and business management – Seach offers an excellent insight from the heart of the process.

For this month’s Leadership piece, we speak with Delphix’s General Manager and Vice President of Sales in APJ, Richard Gerdis, about the firm’s successful expansion strategy across the APAC region, and how digital transformation is combined with a focus on clients and strategic partnerships to expand Delphix’s reach.

For this month’s City Focus, Harry Menear explores the South Korean capital of Seoul, a booming tech hub in Southeast Asia. For this month’s Top 10, we rank the tallest buildings in the region.

Don’t forget to check out our in-depth company profiles for AXA Singapore, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Bupa Australia and New Zealand, Airservices Australia, and many more.

Enjoy the issue!