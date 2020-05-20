The November issue of Business Chief Asia is now live!

Welcome to the November issue of Business Chief Asia!

On the cover of this month’s edition of Business Chief Asia is Atos, the multinational IT and consulting firm. Uli Braun, CTO for the Asia Pacific region talks about the services the company provides to help future-proof its clients. One of the most crucial transformations on offer involves the cloud.

“Cloud computing enables you to do things faster and with less of a time commitment,” says Braun. “In the past you had to get the budget for a project and you were then stuck with it for five years because you had invested in hardware, software, whatever it may be. The cloud is not just infrastructure. Yes, it's storage and compute and memory and these kinds of things. But it's also APIs to tap into functions that you otherwise would have to build from scratch. Entire application systems can be deployed in minutes or hours, versus weeks or months in the past.”

In this month’s City Focus we take a look at Shenzhen, a city of contrasts, host to both mega corporations and bustling markets.

In our top 10, Business Chief counts down the busiest passenger airports in the Asia region.

Enjoy the issue!