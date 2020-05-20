Top 3 companies headquartered in Shenzhen

The city of Shenzhen has experienced rapid growth since becoming China’s first Special Economic Zone in 1980. With a reputation for electronics, it is only natural that some of China’s largest technology companies are headquartered in the city. Here, Business Chief takes a look at three giants from the city.

Huawei

Chinese technology giant Huawei is the Chinese equivalent of the likes of Apple for the US or Samsung for South Korea. Well known for its consumer electronics, including smartphones, the company has also recently hit the news for the networking and telecommunications infrastructure side of the business, particularly with regards to 5G. The company was founded in the city in 1987 by Ren Zhengfei. Forbes reported this year that revenues for the giant reached $108.9bn annually.

Tencent

Tencent is a diverse conglomerate, perhaps best known to the public for its gaming business. It is the owner of American video game developer Riot and its League of Legends game, one of the premier titles used in esports – the importance of which the company’s CEO recently hailed. Other pursuits include the messaging app Tencent QQ. The company was founded in 1998 by a group including current chairman and CEO Ma Huateng, also known as Pony Ma, and achieved revenues of $47.2bn according to Forbes.

Ping An Insurance

Forbes reported Ping An’s revenue as being $151.8bn and placed it seventh on its Global 2000 list of the world’s largest public companies. The giant is a conglomerate, focusing on differing areas such as the titular insurance, banking and investment. Founded during the city’s post Special Economic Zone boom in 1988, it is headquartered in the world’s fourth tallest building, the Ping An Finance Centre skyscraper, which was completed in 2017. Ping An’s Chairman, Ma Mingzhe, has been with the company since the year of its founding.