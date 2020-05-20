Article
Digital Strategy

The June issue of Business Chief Asia is now live!

May 20, 2020
Welcome to the June issue of Business Chief Asia!

BVR Mohan Reddy, founder of digital transformation solutions provider Cyient, epitomises the amazing work that can be done through dedicated corporate social responsibility initiatives. Speaking with Business Chief for this month’s cover feature, Reddy discusses the innovative mindset driving Cyient’s continued growth, the programmes the firm is deploying to ensure India can harness its vast technological potential, and its efforts to boost the number of women working in the tech industry.

Naked Retreats is championing sustainability in the hotel industry whilst reconnecting its guests with nature. Based in the hilltops of Zhejiang Province, China, the company offers immersive local experiences that contrast powerfully with industry norms. “We try to take people out of their normal routines and help them switch off their minds so that they can reconnect with nature,” explains Paul de Vreede, VP of Sustainability and Strategic Initiatives.

Osaka takes the spotlight in this month’s City Focus, while this month’s Top 10 examines Asia’s biggest companies.

Don’t forget to check out our company profiles on Okada Manila, Foodstuffs North Island, Hansen Yuncken and Uniting Care Queensland.

Do you have a story to tell? If you would like to be featured in an upcoming issue of Business Chief, get in touch at [email protected].

Enjoy the issue!

