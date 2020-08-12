Video
Leadership & Strategy
Tata Consultancy Services: Global Sustainability Challenge
By Jack Grimshaw
August 12, 2020

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is hosting its first-ever virtual case competition, the TCS Sustainability Challenge, where Teams of TCS employees will present their most innovative ideas for how to make running events around the world greener.
