Video
Leadership & Strategy

Tata Consultancy Services: Global Sustainability Challenge

By Jack Grimshaw
August 12, 2020
undefined mins

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is hosting its first-ever virtual case competition, the TCS Sustainability Challenge, where Teams of TCS employees will present their most innovative ideas for how to make running events around the world greener. 

SustainabilityTCS
Share
Share

Featured Videos

View all
Featured

Schneider Electric - Global Specialist in Energy Management

#Schneider Electric#Natalya Makarochkina
Digital Strategy

Allianz Malaysia: Closer to customers through digital