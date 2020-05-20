TasmaNet announces change in CEO

TasmaNet has announced that their CEO Joel Harris is to step down to be replaced by Elizabeth Aris.

The Hobart, Tasmania based Information Technology company provides communications solutions to education, business, and government. Describing itself as a virtual CIO, the company provides customised digital solutions including super fast internet up to 1 Gbps as a National Broadband Network (NBN) reseller.

Harris led the company for over 10 years. He will continue in his role until the 15th of June, before leaving to seek new opportunities. The company will retain his services as a consultant.

Fellow Australian Aris joined the company in April. With experience at global Fortune 500's in New York, Shanghai and Australia, she has worked with the likes of Telstra and Westpac and consulted with Microsoft and Sprint.

Detailing the company’s progress, Aris said “TasmaNet connected the first nbn tm Enterprise Ethernet service in Australia earlier this year after being among the first providers accredited to sell the new product, and has recently sold the largest deal to date to the Catholic Education Office in Tasmania.

“We have developed robust systems that allow us to deliver multiple upgraded connections quickly, and our direct relationship with nbn Co as a wholesale provider means we can manage complex projects with minimal service interruption to customers. Our customers enjoy Internet connections far better than the regular NBN product, for a similar price.”