Swiggy Stores: Swiggy expands delivery offerings in India

The food delivery service, Swiggy, has launched Swiggy Stores in India. The company’s latest offering will enable customers have new products delivered to their doors.

Swiggy will now deliver a range of products from offline stores, such as fruit and vegetables, baby care, pet care, flowers, health and supplements, and meat.

The firm promises to deliver the items from kiranas and supermarkets, among other places, within an hour, the Economic Times reported.

The new services will feature of the company’s mobile app, along with its initial food delivery option.

Swiggy currently has 125,000 delivery partners in India, which it aims to leverage for the launch.

The company is piloting the project in Gurugram, south west of New Delhi. Within the city, Swiggy can deliver from over 3,500 locations.

Swiggy aims for its new services to increase its delivery volume, which is currently at 28mn order per month.

“Today’s announcement takes Swiggy to categories beyond food, where we hope to deliver the same level of delightful experiences to consumers for their everyday needs,” stated Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety.

“It is the first milestone in Swiggy’s vision to elevate the quality of life for the urban consumer by offering unparalleled convenience.”