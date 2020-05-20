Singtel and HOOQ expand partnership with new distribution deal

Asia’s largest video-on-demand service, HOOQ, has expanded its partnership with Singtel, Singapore’s largest mobile network operator, that will enable it to reach considerably more Singtel customers.

Singtel said in its press release that the multi-million-dollar deal will see it provide postpaid subscribers with a free six-month trial for HOOQ, as well as bundling HOOQ subscriptions in with a range of its product plans, adding value for its customers whilst expanding HOOQ’s reach.

The move is an additional strengthening of Singtel's offering, with the firm recently announcing an all-digital mobile plan to appeal to younger markets.

"We are very excited about strengthening our partnership with Singtel. Working with market leaders such as Singtel and its network of regional associates has always played an important role in our business strategy,” said HOOQ’s CEO, Peter Bithos, in Singtel’s press release.

“We have rapidly grown our footprint across Southeast Asia thanks to key partnerships such as this one, and we foresee this agreement to help us accelerate our growth and drive to a leadership position in our home market."

Yuen Kuan Moon, CEO for Consumer Singapore at Singtel, added:

"This is a significant milestone for both companies and we are delighted to expand our partnership with HOOQ.

“With mobile, broadband and TV delivering complete connectivity in our lives, on demand access to good content is valued more than ever before. We are excited to provide our customers with more world-class entertainment from HOOQ at the tip of their fingers."

The value of the deal was not disclosed in Singtel’s press release