VeChain/Grant Thornton collaborate on advanced Blockchain

In a recent announcement made by VeChain and Grant Thornton, the two organisations have entered into a partnership to pair and utilise VeChains advanced Blockchain solutions for the food, pharmaceutical, logistics and automotive sectors.

In 2018, Grant Thornton expanded its technology services with the launch of its Blockchain service. In collaboration with VeChain, Grant Thornton's specialist department for Blockchain will help to deliver and implement Blockchain related services for its clients around the world.

Among those that stand to benefit from the partnership include supply chain management, renewable energy, e-commerce, entertainment, health and finance., which VeChain's blockchain technology will assist to provide the best and most reliable solutions.

"The pandemic has been an imminent restructuring of the global economic order, which emphasises the urgency of accelerating digitalization which enhances the need for digital solutions in the post-pandemic. We are dedicated to exploring more business scenarios with our partner Grant Thornton Blockchain Cyprus and are excited with what's to come as a result of this partnership,” commented Sunny Lu, Co-Founder and CEO at VeChain.

As part of the partnership, ToolChain developed by VeChain - a tool for Blockchain integration and adoption - will provide Grant Thornton's clients with stable, secure, and efficient support.

The partnership is expected to open doors for companies within Grant Thornton's operating regions that are interested in the opportunities Blockchain technology can provide.

"As the coming of legislation governing Blockchain Technology in Cyprus is imminent, Grant Thornton Cyprus is investing in partnerships with leading businesses in the industry, so as to be able to meet the needs of its client base and other local and foreign companies. The extensive range of applications that VeChain ToolChainTM offers, will help us in meeting those needs in the most effective and efficient manner,” concluded Alexis Nicolaou, Grant Thornton Cyprus's Director of Distributed Ledger Technology.

