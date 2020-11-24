Dain Leaders tests blockchain technology for edtech

In an announcement made by Dain Leaders , the Blockchain edtech specialist reports that it is supporting the proof of concept (PoC) of Blockchain for an international student matching platform.

The company recently joined a project for the Ministry of Science and ICT and the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) for a proof of concept test to prevent forgery and alteration to admission documents. The project is also expected to reduce the amount of work required to verify authenticity for the credibility of the admissions process.

Dain Leaders reports that currently there are around 160,000 international students from 180 countries taking a degree program or language training course in Korea. With this number increasing each year, cases of applicants submitting fraudulent documents for illegal employment are increasing, resulting in verifying authenticity challenges.

The use of blockchain technology - currently being tested - is expected to make it easy to review documents and enhance credibility of the admissions process.

"As untact business has widely spread worldwide due to COVID19, it is expected to serve as a new platform to bring some of the manual processes of the admissions procedure into the online system. The proof of concept (PoC) ensures the credibility of documents submitted by international students and tracks them systematically. Even after the project, it will continue to be improved with the feedback of diverse users, including colleges, educational institutions, international students, study abroad agencies, and more,” commented President Moo-ho Lim of Dain Leaders.

Dain leaders develops optimised customer centered systems, harnessing Blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI) and Big Data or educational institutions and companies.

