HP Indonesia: introduces new global partner program

In an announcement made by HP indonesia, the company has unveiled the launch of its global channel partner program - HP Amplify.

The aim of the program has been optimised to drive dynamic partner growth and deliver consistent end customer experience. The program has been built on a single integrated structure to provide insights, capabilities and collaboration tools required to drive growth as digital transformation and customer behaviors evolve.

By consolidating its best partner products, tools and training into one intuitive program, HP Amplify strives to remove complexity, making it easier for partners to take advantage of its benefits and engage with customers. HP Amplify provides partners with the flexibility to invest in value-added services and capabilities.

"Today's buyer expects streamlined, automated and personalized experiences. To thrive in this changing environment -- with data as the new currency - requires a combined shift to relate to our customers as individuals, not markets," commented Fiona Lee, President Director HP Inc. Indonesia.

"HP Amplify not only makes it easier for partners to do business with HP - it provides partners with a clear path to ready their business and succeed in today's environment and beyond -- to capitalize on emerging trends and play a central role in the evolving customer buying journey."

HP details that customers have dramatically altered how they research and buy technology, as well as how they engage with brands. Today customers are buying more products and services via digital channels “At the same time, technology and digital transformation are advancing at an astounding pace while business models are shifting from simple transactions focused on selling products to contractual relationships,” noted HP in a company statement.

"HP and its partners have an enormous and exciting opportunity to reinvent the way we do business and our route-to-market," added Fiona Lee, President Director HP Inc. Indonesia. "Yet addressing these opportunities requires overcoming system inadequacies, legacy habits and embracing new business models. We're making this leap together, embracing and investing in important changes to our ecosystem and our shared capabilities."

Features of HP Amplify - Performance and capabilities and collaboration

Performance

While this new platform will continue to reward partners based on goals and volume, HP highlights that HP Amplify will feature an innovative measurement and reward system that accounts for multiple strategic efforts partners employ.

Capabilities

HP Amplify is stated to go beyond sales revenue alone. HP details that the platform measures rewards based on investing in and improving digital skills, service delivery capabilities, e-commerce/omnichannel experiences and secure data collaboration.

Collaboration

“Collaboration between HP and its partners is critical to our shared success,” commented HP in a company statement. HP Amplify has been designed to turn data analytics into deep insights to inspire new strategies and drive innovation.

"For almost 40 years of serving the IT needs of SMBs and large scale enterprises, we continue to see the evolution of business models and customer buying preferences. In the new digital economy, customers go beyond transactional relationships. In addition, customers of today look for Partners that can deliver the best customer experience. With HP Amplify, this new partner program allows partners to build and share customer insights around it. This new partner platform enables HP and Partners to drive and deliver value-added solutions that revolve around customer experience, " commented Rudolph Ng, CEO, Phil-Data Business Systems, Inc. Phil-Data is currently a Platinum Partner of HP and has been an HP partner for over 28 years.

