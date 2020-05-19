Serneke marks Australia as first overseas market for operations

The Swedish construction firm, Serneke, has expanded its operations to the Australian market.

The company, which was founded in 2002 in Gothrnburg, targets medium and high-density development projects that aim to improve the quality of life for residents in existing communities.

The company has formed a joint venture, Serneke Australia, and bought into Consortium Builders Pty Ltd. The Perth-based builders will now be trading as Serneke.

The Western Australian venture marks Serneke’s first expansion into an overseas market.

The founding directors Consortium Builders, Andrew Abercromby and Mark Swann, travelled to Sweden in August this year to finalise the details of the agreement.

The Founder and CEO of the Swedish firm, Ola Serneke, visited Australia to meet with government agencies, developers and financiers in Perth.

The numerous trips aimed to see Serneke involved in the development of Perth’s urban infill and transport-related precincts.

Abercromby noted the firm is expected to bring new levels of environmental and social sustainability to Perth operations.

“The Swedes have developed technologies that take sustainability from a principles-driven ideal for project development, to a pragmatic set of benefits that enable developments which would not otherwise be feasible, while also improving liveability in a fast-changing urban context,” remarked Andrew Abercromby.