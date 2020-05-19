See How These Leaders Are Empowering Women in Australia

The Hon Catherine Cusack MLC and Dr Diann Rodgers-Healey, Executive Director of the Australian Centre for Leadership for Women (ACLW) will join distinguished women leaders to Award Finalists and Winners of ACLW’s Sustaining Women’s Empowerment in Communities and Organisations (SWECO) Award on 6 March 2015 at the Parliament Theatrette, Parliament House Sydney at 3pm.

ACLW’s 2015 SWECO Award aims to honour male and female individuals, groups and organisations who have developed a sustainable initiative to empower women in a community or organisation in Australia, empower Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women in a community or organisation in Australia and empower women in a community or organisation abroad

Applications were evaluated by a distinguished Panel of Judges according to the criteria of leadership, sustainability, impact on women’s empowerment, capacity, and measurable and/or non-measurable results. Below is a brief profile of the fourteen Finalists and why they are being recognised.

The Australian Indigenous Leadership Centre is being recognised for its ‘Governing Girls Master Class’ helping Indigenous women transition to more senior leadership roles.

Jessica Barlow is being recognised for her work to curb unnecessary digital alteration of images of women in magazines and in the media.

Antoinette Braybrook is being recognised for her work ensuring excellence of operational service delivery to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander victim/survivors of family violence.

Lindy Chen is being recognised for her work developing stronger trade ties between Australia and China and empowering women entrepreneurs.

Carol Hanlon is being recognised for establishing the BPW Business Incubator Women in Business Online Training & Mentoring Project.

Dr Jackie King is being recognised for her work in founding and establishing Project Deborah to empower Jewish Women.

Kath Mazzella is being recognised for her work in breaking down the barriers and stigmas associated with gynaecological and sexual health of women.

Ruth Mirams and Mikaela Jade are being recongised for their digital story telling projects through Digital Rangers.

Maternity Choices Australia is being recognised for enabling women to become effective and informed maternity consumer advocates.

Safe From Harm by Flemington & Kensington Community Legal Centre and Moonee Valley Legal Service is being recognised raising awareness about family violence amongst CALD communities in public housing estates and building trust between cultural groups and legal services.

Tracey Sawyer is being recognised for developing the Permaculture Training Project to empower Massai women in Tanzania to become first-time farmers.

Carole Shaw is being recognised for her work empowering African refugee women to represent themselves, their families and their communities in Australia.

Matthias Tomczak is being recognised for founding and developing and leading SAWA-Australia.

Australian Women’s Sport and Recreation Association (AWRA) is being recognised for its e-Mentoring leadership Program to assist women in sport.

