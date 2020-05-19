The second principle of engagement marketing: behaviors

Recently, Business Review Australia's sister site, Business Review USA, introduced the five principles of engagement marketing according to Marketo—an organization whose mission is “helping marketers master the art and science of digital marketing”—in their e-book.

According to Marketo, “engagement marketing is about creating meaningful interactions with people, based on who they are and what they do, continuously over time. It’s marketing that engages people towards a goal, wherever they are, and it’s marketing that is backed by both creative vision and hard data. In addition, it’s marketing that allows you to move quickly, shortening the time between idea and outcome, so that you can create more—and better targeted—programs.”

After unvailing the first principal last week on Business Review Australia, here is the edition of the five-part series.

Principle 2: Engage people based on what they do

Demographics can tell you what a customer might be interested in. However, behaviors go a step further. It can tell you what the customer is actually interested in, and an engagement marketing platform bases communications around behaviors. It's possible to target individuals based on how they actually behave.

“To engage on this level,” Marketo states in their e-book, “you need technology that can continually collect and compile rich data, and then target your buyers based on that data.” This can be done efficiently by “marketing assets—emails, landing pages, forms, segmentations and workflows—easy to replicate and implement.”

Marketo speaks about engagement marketing in the health care industry to illustrate its approach. In health care, marketers drive loyalty and generate business referrals by building strong patient relationships. Health care marketers try to build these relationships by reaching their patients and delivering educational materials. However, various medical histories and present-day health issues that patients face make it difficult to address patients’ needs and concerns.

Using an engagement marketing platform, the healthcare provider can both listen and respond to behaviors.

“If, for example,” starts Marketo in their e-book, “a patient has been reading up on heart disease on the health care provider’s website, indicated a history of diabetes in an online survey, or clicked a link within an email about breast cancer screenings…the provider would be triggered to send the patient more information about those conditions. Rather than mass educating their entire patient base, or [studying their demographics], the provider would be basing their communications on the individual—and what they do—to provide timely, relevant communication.

