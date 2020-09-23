Samsung/KDDI demonstrates 5G end-to-end network slicing

In an announcement made by Samsung, the company reports its successful demonstration of 5G end-to-end network slicing for the first time with a RAN intelligent controller (RIC).

With this capability, mobile operators can benefit from new business opportunities to generate new value from leveraging 5G commercial networks.

In Tokyo (Japan), Samsung Electronics and KDDI successfully demonstrated the first 5G end-to-end (E2E) network slicing with an RIC, as well as various use cases for the technology that combine Samsung’s virtualised core, virtualised RAN, and orchestration.

The company reports that 5G E2E network slicing will play an important role in enabling mobile operators to utilise virtual networks that can be created in a single physical network infrastructure. As a result, each virtual network will have different service characteristics - ‘slices’ - that allow the creation of new services and business models.

The benefits for businesses include the capability to prioritise different performance needs depending on its clients requirements.

“The demonstration provides a foundation that will allow KDDI to offer new 5G commercial services leveraging its 5G commercial networks. Working with Samsung, we will continue to accelerate growth in advanced 5G technologies to benefit our customers,” commented Toshikazu Yokai, Executive Officer, General Manager of Mobile Network Technical Development Division at KDDI.

“This collaboration with KDDI on 5G E2E network slicing is a significant step towards new business models using 5G technology. This demonstration spotlights how Samsung’s advanced 5G solutions can support KDDI and open up new business opportunities by unlocking the full power of their 5G commercial network,” added Taiyeon Kim, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Technology Service Team, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics.

