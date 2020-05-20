Samsung unveils industry-first terabyte embedded universal flash storage

Korean tech developer and manufacturer Samsung has announced that it has begun mass production of 1TB embedded Universal Flash Storage (eUFS) four years after it introduced the first UFS solution

The new storage will enable smartphones to carry built-in storage comparable in capacity to modern laptops.

“The 1TB eUFS is expected to play a critical role in bringing a more notebook-like user experience to the next generation of mobile devices,” said Cheol Choi, Executive Vice President of Memory Sales & Marketing at Samsung Electronics, in the firm’s press release.

“What’s more, Samsung is committed to assuring the most reliable supply chain and adequate production quantities to support the timely launches of upcoming flagship smartphones in accelerating growth of the global mobile market.”

Samsung, in anticipation of strong demand from the smartphone industry, is set to expand production of the 512-gigabit V-NAND flash memory, 16 stacked layers of which produce the 1TB eUFS solution.