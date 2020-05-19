Rhino Water Tanks Surging Forward With Global Expansion

With a location in every state in Australia and an increasing network of both distributors and installers, Rhino Water Tanks is looking to move towards offering other solutions besides their current expertise: water. The company has an interest in several different industries, including power and gas. In order to appeal to companies in these sectors, Rhino Water Tanks is considering the expansion of their environmentally-oriented solutions.

Rhino Water Tanks has also been going through a period of global expansion. Their sister company, Rhinex, spearheads the international growth. One of their biggest markets is for clean drinking water in difficult areas or terrains. Rhino Water Tanks’ solutions are cost-efficient storage containers that are also efficient to export. These products can be constructed with basic tools and understand, and offer a large, clean, water storage solution.

Rhino Water Tanks now has two distributors in United Arab Emirates, and has recently started shipping tanks to Afganistan through their Dubai Distributor Protech General Trading program. In 2011, the company opened a location in Port Moresby, the capital city and largest city in Papua New Guinea.

“We see the business growing still but into areas where it suits our business needs and not spread ourselves too thin,” said Crombie. “The domestic water tank market is still our main focus and we use this as a base to grow into the other areas when it suits. To be around in five years time in the challenging manufacturing industry the main key is to keep being smarter, innovative and economical with anything you do and that is our main focus.”

