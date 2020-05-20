Renault-Brilliance partnership to introduce three electric LCVs in China over next two years

French automotive manufacturer and Hong Kong-based Brilliance Auto Group, who formed the Renault-Brilliance-Jinbei joint venture in January this year, announced on 16 October that they will be launching three new electric light commercial vehicles (LCVs) in China within two years

The strategic cooperation agreement, signed with Chinese officials from Liaoning province, will also see the JV work to accelerate the LCV market’s growth in China.

“Renault Brilliance Jinbei Automotive Company will play a crucial role in the sustainable industrial development of Shenyang, in the revitalization of the local economy, promoting environment-friendly technical solutions and products and supporting the enterprises in the Liaoning Province,” said Tang Yijun, governor of Liaoning province.

Formed at the beginning of 2018, the JV manufactures and sells LCVs under the Jinbei, Renault, and Huasong brands, aiming to reach annual sales of 150,000 by 2022.

The JV is simultaneously developing electrified powertrains.

As of September this year, Jinbei’s sales hit 124,900.

Its three planned electric LCVs will be added to its current range of MPVs, medium vans, and heavy vans, capitalizing on China’s large and rapidly growing EV market and the need for a drastic reduction of air pollution.

In its press release, Renault chairman and CEO Carlos Ghosn said:

“Ten months after our initial launch of our joint venture in China with Brilliance, we have a local management team in place, LCV product plan to deliver further growth with seven LCVs for China including three electric LCV models, starting in early 2019.

“Our agreement with the local government in Liaoning province will strengthen our foundation for growth.”