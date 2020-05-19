Qantas Sydney Lounge Really Is First-Class

Next time you’re in Quantas’ first-class lounge in the Sydney airport, you may notice a new plaque hanging from the wall. That’s because the company’s beautiful lounge, designed byMarc Newson, was just awarded best first-class lounge in the world by The DesignAir, a design industry leader.

An independent judging panel of ten design and aviation names awarded the Sydney lounge in the Top 10 Airport Lounges of 2015. Quantas’ Hong Kong lounge also made the list, accompanied by the Cathay Pacific Lounge in Hong Kong, the China Airlines Lounge in Taipei, the JAL First Class Lounge in Haneda, the GVK Lounge in Mumbai, the Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse at Heathrow, the Qatar Airways Lounge in Doha and the British Airways Concorde Lounge at Heathrow.

Jonny Clark, creator of TheDesignAir in 2012, share how the winners were decided.

“Our awards have been running for three years, and every year, we evaluate the very best the airline industry can offer. Our esteemed judging panel continually delve into the products on offer and evaluate on a series of criteria, from service and offering, through to most importantly, design aesthetic.

“Lounges around the world have become more than just a place to relax or work before a flight. The last couple of years have seen these previously uninspiring vacuous spaces become areas of luxury and comfort, with a large emphasis on branding spaces.

“There are some industry leaders that really stick out, and Qantas of all the carriers is standing out as an airline who has invested in creating a very beautiful on-the-ground product that punches far above their weight.”

Of course, Qantas is ecstatic with the news. Olivia Wirth, executive of brand, marketing and corporate affairs, commented on the award, and what it means to not just have one, but two, of their lounges on the prestigious lis.

“Our flagship Sydney First Lounge has set the bar to the highest standard globally and we are excited that our remodelled Hong Kong Lounge has also been included in the top two,’’ says Ms Wirth.

“Our frequent flyers tell us having a relaxing and enjoyable pre-flight experience is important because it sets the tone for their overall journey. Qantas will keep investing in these areas to ensure our lounges and our entire in-flight offering continues to set a high benchmark.”

Information sourced from News.com.au.