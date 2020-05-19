Plantminer helps you make the right hire

Our team is our competitive advantage.

This is the ideology behind PlantMiner—an online portal that aims to save time and money for procurement officers, estimators and project managers across Australia when hiring plant equipment.

Check out the latest edition of Business Review Australia!

“We are Australia’s largest equipment hire market place, we’ve got the most equipment hire companies and the most individual items of equipment listed in one place,” said Michael Trusler, CEO of the company, in a recent interview. “At our portal, clients can hire everything from portable toilets, generators, and air compressors, right up to the largest graders, dozers and dump trucks.”

Being an all-encompassing one-stop shop is the most important asset to PlantMiner’s success.

A competitive advantage

In Australia, there was a real need for a service that solved the issue of saving the time it took to procure plant and equipment hire quotes.

“The business has flourished because of that but also because we deliver a real return on investments for our clients,” said Trusler. “They’re earning a lot of money through the service because they have been making themselves a lot more accessible to searchers of equipment across the country.”

RELATED TOPIC: Glencore enhances processes in the mining industry

Over 70 experienced plant equipment hire experts make up the team at PlantMiner, building the business day in and day out.

Their expertise and ability to innovate as a team allows them to recognize a problem within the industry or be given a problem from a client and then procure a solution almost immediately.

“The way we innovate with our technology, through our website and our business development team, we can come up with a new fix within our service to ensure that the problem is solved,” explained Trusler.

Expanding into New Zealand

PlantMiner’s success is leading them to grow their business and venture into surrounding territories—such as New Zealand. The New Zealand branch of the website went live back in December 2014 and...Click here to read the full story on Business Review Australia!

Let's connect!