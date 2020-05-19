Perpetual appoints Rob Adams as CEO

Leading Australian financial advisory firm Perpetual has appointed Rob Adams as its new Chief Executive Officer, the company revealed in a statement.

Rob Adams will assume his new role on 24 September after the company’s existing CEO and Managing Director Geoff Lloyd revealed last year that he would be stepping down at the end of June after a five-year tenure at the head of the company.

“I would like to thank Geoff for his leadership and commitment to Perpetual,” said Perpetual Chairman, Tony D’Aloisio. “He has delivered strong results for our clients and shareholders through leadership, passion and determination to improve and grow the company.”

“It has been such a privilege to lead Perpetual,” said Lloyd, upon announcing his plans to retire. “We have both fixed and grown the business. Perpetual is a profitable and growing business with a strong brand and reputation, a great team and terrific client relationships.”

Adams joins Perpetual from British asset management firm Janus Henderson Group where he served as the company’s Pan Asia lead.

He will be tasked with guiding the company through a period of uncertainty within the Australian financial market that has been subject to increasing levels of regulation in recent times.