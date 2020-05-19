Ford ANZ appoints first female CEO and President

The Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) arm of leading Global automaker Ford has announced the appointment of Kay Hart as its first ever female CEO and President.

“Kay is a proven leader, highly motivated by consumer insights and dealer relations,” said Peter Fleet, Ford group vice president and president, Ford Asia Pacific.

See also:

“With strong knowledge and relationships in Australia and New Zealand, Kay will be a wonderful addition to our leadership team and a strong advocate for our customers and dealers.”

The move is an internal appointment at Ford, with Hart most recently having stood as the Global Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Manager of Distribution and Digital Experience within Team Edison – the division focused on developing the company’s electric vehicle technology.

Hart succeeds Graeme Whickman who stepped down as the CEO and President of Ford ANZ after 20 years with the company to become the Managing Director and CEO of GUD Holdings.

“Graeme has enjoyed an accomplished career at Ford,” said Fleet. “He has been instrumental in significant efforts around the globe including Canada, China and most recently, leading the transformation of Ford’s business in Australia and New Zealand.

Based in Melbourne, Hart will be expected to continue to drive the company’s regional transformation and turnaround in her new role.

“I’m looking forward to working with our dealers and team to continue the great progress that has been made in the consumer experience and helping accelerate growth across the business,” she said.