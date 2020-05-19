Thales Australia looking to appoint new CIO

The Australia division of leading multinational defence contractor Thales has begun accepting applications for the newly opened position of Chief Information Officer (CIO).

The job listing outlines that the right candidate will have previous successful experience as a CIO within a large and complex organisation, particularly with a background in leading digital transformation initiatives.

“We’re inventing the future, right here, right now, at Thales,” the listing reads. “We design the critical security solution of tomorrow by combining the curiosity to explore, the intelligence top question and the vision to create. Together we clarify complicated problems by combining our experience in market with our leading research and development.”

The individual appointed will play a key role in continuing to fuel progression across the firm’s operational portfolio that includes advanced automotive solutions, integrated communications services and cybersecurity offerings.

The CIO position will be based at Thales’ offices at Sydney Olympic Park.

The company employs 68,000 people across 50 different companies globally.