Ola to launch in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch

The Indian ride-sharing company, Ola, has announced it will launch its operations in New Zealand.

In the coming weeks, the firm intends to launch in the country’s largest three cities – Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch.

Ola launched in Australia earlier this year in February, and now operates in seven cities in the nation with almost 50,000 registered drivers.

“We see a real opportunity in New Zealand to provide a fair alternative in the rideshare space for both customers and drivers,” stated Bhavish aggarwal, Co-Founder and CEO of Ola.

“We invested in understanding the New Zealand customer and devised the right strategy to meet their transport needs.”

“We are the rideshare brand that cares and are looking forward to creating high quality transport experiences for both passengers and drivers in New Zealand.”

The company has appointed Brian Dewil as its Country Manager for New Zealand. Dewil has more than 15 years’ experience in the technology and start-up industries.

“Kiwis have had too little choice when it comes to rideshare. Ola’s arrival will create a compelling experience that puts the quality of rides first,” remarked Brian Dewil.

“I’m excited to build the local team and business in New Zealand and provide a healthy contribution to the nation’s local mobility infrastructure.”