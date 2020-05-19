Naomi Simson's 4 traits of a successful entrepreneur

Success in anything, especially entrepreneurship, doesn’t happen overnight.

Nobody knows this better than RedBalloon and Redii founder Naomi Simson, who has advised several aspiring entrepreneurs over the years, and is also a strong advocate for female entrepreneurship.

In addition to being an author of two books, Simson has starred as one of five ‘Sharks’ on Network Ten’s Shark Tank, and also appeared on The Secret Millionaire.

Some of her accolades consist of being named 2011 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year, as well as earning the 2013 Lifetime Achievement Silver Stevie Award.

In an exclusive interview with Business Review Australia, Simson discussed a number of different topics including her childhood, philanthropic efforts and her love of blogging.

You can read the full article in the upcoming April magazine issue. Until then, here are four traits Simson looks for in an entrepreneur she would invest in:

1. Passion

“You can’t fake it. Either you love what you do, or you don’t.”

2. Persistence

“It’s easy to start a business, but once you’re into it for multiple years, you have to stick with it. There is no formula for that.

“But there’s a difference between persistence and pigheadedness. Pigheadedness means you’re not listening or taking advice from anybody else, and you’re not including people on your journey.”

3. Positivity

“I want to surround myself with positive people. If it’s raining one day, are you going to sell umbrellas? Or are you going to hide inside?”

4. Purpose

“A sense of purpose is about how you make the world a better place or contribute to other human beings. You have to want to make a difference.

“If I can get those four things in one package, I know I’m with a winner.”

