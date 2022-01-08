Meet the CEO: Lockton China’s Alex Yip lands leading award

The leader of Lockton Greater China, part of the world’s largest, privately-owned insurance brokerage firm Lockton Companies, Alex Yip, has secured one of the region’s most prestigious business awards, recognised in Hong Kong’s Directors of the Year Awards 2021, in the Non-listed Companies category.

Organised by the Hong Kong Institute of Directors, and held annually for the last 20 years, the Directors of the Year Awards recognises business leaders in Asia who have demonstrated the highest standards in corporate governance.

A veteran business leader with more than three decades of professional experience, Hong Kong-based Yip was recognised in 2021 for his outstanding leadership as well as his unwavering commitment to provide superior customer service, s a leader who has been instrumental in the growth of Lockton Greater China, expanding its offerings.

The award further acknowledged Yip’s leadership during Covid-19 when he devised effective solutions for clients to address the unique challenges during the pandemic, as well as his ongoing efforts in spearheading the company’s ESG initiatives. These support causes ranging from healthcare and education to social inclusion and animal welfare.

Yip's 35 years of experience in the Asian insurance industry

Passionate about giving back its communities and developing its associates, it’s little wonder that Lockton’s has been named in Business Insurance’s Annual Best Places to Work for 12 consecutive years. Lockton Greater China has offices in Beijing, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Macau, Shanghai and Taipei

CEO of Lockton Greater China since 2014, Yip has 35 years of experience in the Asian insurance industry, with extensive experience in corporate and speciality segments, particularly property, liability, construction, power and energy. His clients have included multinational as well as Chinese firms, and prior to joining Lockdown, he was chairman of JLT China.

A regular speaker in various insurance and industry forums both in Hong Kong and Mainland China, Yip is a Fellow of Chartered Insurance Institute (FCII) and has recently been elected as chairman of the Hong Kong Confederation of Insurance Brokers (HKCIB) for the 2021-2022 term, having served as a member of the General Committee since 2014 and Deputy Chairman since 2019.