Malcolm Turnbull's Life and Career at a Glance

Malcolm Turnbull was elected into office as the Prime Minister of Australia in 2015. As the 29th prime minister, he represents the liberal party of Australia and has been the leader of the liberal party since 2008. Although Turnbull originally lost to Tony Abbott in the 2009 election, poor poll rating for Abbott led Turnbull and the Australian Parliament to realize the need for a stronger leader.

Education and Career History

Turnbull attended the University of Sydney, where he earned two bachelor’s degrees–a bachelor of arts in political science and a bachelor of laws. Even as a student he was active in politics, serving as the board director of his college's student union. He furthered his education at Brasenose College, a division of the United Kingdom's University of Oxford, and obtained a degree in civil law. Upon graduation Turnball entered into journalism, covering politics for outlets like the National Review, Radio 2SM, the Sunday Times and Channel 9, and practiced as a lawyer, venture capitalist and an investment banker.

He earned the title of the Chairman of the Australian Republican Movement, which he held until 2000. He was elected as a member of parliament, for Wentworth in 2004. In 2007, he served briefly as the Minister for the Environment and Water of the Howard Government.

Personal Life

On March 22, 1980, Turnbull married Lucy (nee Hughes), a leader in her own right as a prominent business woman and the Lord Mayor of Sydney. The couple have two children together, and are now grandparents as well. As of 2015, Malcolm Turnbull’s net worth was estimated at over $200 million.