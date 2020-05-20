Leading hotels and tourism groups sign “Phuket Pledge”

Establishing a model of sustainability for the future development of Asian islands, leading hotel and tourism groups have signed the “Phuket Pledge” at the Phuket Hotels for Islands Sustaining Tourism Forum 2018 (PHIST)

In the interests of mitigating the negative impact of plastics on the local environment, both land-based and marine, the Phuket Pledge is a commitment to the reduced reliance on single-use plastics in Phuket.

In the long-term, the aim is to eliminate single-use plastics in all hotels and resorts.

Stakeholders in the industry who signed the Pledge have also committed to investing in grassroots education on the issue, ensuring new generations appreciate the critical issues caused by irresponsible plastic use.

Bernhard Bohnenberger, president of Six Senses Hotels Resorts and Spas, quoted in PHIST’s press release, said:

“Plastic reduction has been at the core of our company sustainability efforts for over a decade”.

“The industry is finally waking up to the issue, but we need coordination and action to make tangible change and see results. This is what we hope PHIST will go a long way to achieving”.

President of the Phuket Hotel Association and managing director of Trisara, Anthony Lark, added:

“We need to fight for Phuket. It is as simple as that. And we can’t do it alone. We need to do it together”.

“We hope the Phuket Pledge will be a start and ultimately become a model for us and other islands regionally to come together for the sake of sustainable island tourism in Asia”.

PHIST is the largest sustainability-focused hospitality event in Asia, attended by more than 550 delegates from countries including Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia.