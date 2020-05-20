KT wins the global race to launch nationwide commercial 5G network

South Korea’s largest telco firm, KT Corporation, has announced the establishment of the world’s first nationwide commercial 5G network, heralding the advent of a new era of mobile internet capabilities.

The ultra-fast and reliable wireless network is set to revolutionise the technological capabilities of firms and enterprises around the world.

In its press release, KT noted that the first B2C subscriber to connect to the website did so on the Samsung Galaxy S10, the flagship of its compatriot’s current high-end smartphone range.

“KT has been the top global leader in 5G commercialization, not to mention it successfully showcased the world's FIRST trial 5G services at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in February last year,” said Hwang Chang-Gyu, Chairman of KT Corporation, according to the firm’s press release.



“We will become the number one operator of the next-generation intelligent platform, delivering the first and best 5G network services throughout South Korea.”

The first phase of the firm’s commercial 5G network was launched in November 2018, with the full coverage focusing on the country’s most populous regions and key transport routes. It added that it plans to add coverage to subway systems, public offices and university hospitals.