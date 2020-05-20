JinkoSolar opens US manufacturing facility

Shanghai-based JinkoSolar, a leading Chinese solar module manufacturer, opened its new US manufacturing facility on 26 February in Jacksonville, Florida.

The facility began pilot production in November 2018 with a steady increase in output up to the official opening.

At full operation, the US$50mn plant will manufacture 400 megawatts of PERC modules each year, employing 200 members of staff.

In the firm’s press release, Kangping Chen, CEO of JinkoSolar, commented:

“JinkoSolar continues to gain market share in many regions across the globe, including the United States, and this factory will be key to solidifying that strong market position.”

“We are fortunate to call Jacksonville home with its excellent business environment and hospitable community, features which enabled us to find a talented workforce, complete the facility, and quickly begin producing world class PV modules.”

Jacksonville’s Mayor, Lenny Curry, noted the value of advanced manufacturing to the local economy, and highlighted the city’s growing reputation for being a business-friendly environment with a strong workforce and excellent quality of life conditions.

“Advanced manufacturing is critical to the continued growth of our local economy, and we thank JinkoSolar for choosing to invest in Jacksonville,” said Aundra Wallace, President of JAXUSA Partnership, an economic development agency in the city.

“We look forward to working with JinkoSolar to make sure they have the highly-skilled workforce they need to succeed and thrive here.”