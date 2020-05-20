JinkoSolar announces launch of operations at world’s largest solar plant

Leading Chinese solar module manufacturer JinkoSolar has announced that the world’s largest solar plant has begun operations in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The 1,177MWp project, which cost AED3.2bn, was jointly developed by JinkoSolar, Marubeni Corp and Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC).

“It is our privilege to participate and contribute to the winning and successful execution of this prestige project that will help power the sustainable economic growth of Abu Dhabi,” said Mr. Kangping Chen, CEO of Jinko Solar, in the company’s press release.

"We are thankful to the government team that created a tender program of world class, for the high-level professionalism, as well as the strong support throughout the process. The project won't be where it is without seamless collaboration among our partners and other stakeholders. We are grateful to such wonderful team work.”

Mohammad Hassan Al Suwaidi, Chairman of EWEC, added: "The completion of the project marks a significant milestone in the UAE's Energy Strategy 2050, launched in 2017, to increase the contribution of clean energy in the total energy mix from 25% to 50% by 2050 while reducing the carbon footprint of power generation by 70%.

“This is in line with the sectors transformation strategy by providing alternative sources of energy that can help us improve the sustainability of the water and electricity sector."