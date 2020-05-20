JD Digits teams up with Western Union to drive enhanced cross-border money movement

Beijing-based JD Digits has partnered with Western Union to promote the advancement of digital cross-border payments and transfers for Chinese firms and global customers

JD Digits is a leading tech firm in China, boasting a userbase of over 400mn customers, while Western Union is a global leader and pioneer in inter-country and cross-currency money movement solutions.

In Western Union’s press release, the firm said that the partnership will explore innovative ideas for the combination of online and mobile fintech convenience to facilitate faster and easier solutions for cross-border payments and transfers.

It added that China is the second-largest money receiving country in the world, having received US$63.8bn and sent $2.8bn in 2017 according to data from the World Bank.

“Western Union’s money movement platform has set the standard for international digital and physical money movement by connecting almost every country and territory in the world,” said Khalid Fellahi, SVP and GM of Western Union Digital, according to the press statement.

“It allows us to effectively span consumer money movement and business payments globally while staying ahead of fintech advancement.

“It is this unrivalled capability that is attracting new forms of collaboration, but the finer point is our ability to uniquely connect the digital and physical worlds of money in any configuration to suit the ultimate end user.”

Xu Ling, Head of the Customers Service Unit and VP of JD Digits, added:

"JD Digits is accelerating all efforts in developing digital technology to make people’s lives better. The collaboration with Western Union, a global leader in money movement, is another great example on how we transform the way that customers can transfer money or make payments quickly and easily.”