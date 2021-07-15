J&J Innovation Extends its Innovation Partnering Office

Following an announcement made by medical devices, pharmaceutical, and consumer packaged goods company - Johnson & Johnson - the company’s innovation arm - in collaboration with the Victorian State Government and Monash University will extend its Innovation Partnering Office in Melbourne.

Johnson & Johnson Innovation Partnering Office at Monash University's Clayton Campus in Melbourne

The joint initiative between Johnson & Johnson Innovation, the Victorian State Government and Monash University is to be extended for two years through to June 2023.

As part of the new agreement, Johnson & Johnson Innovation Partnering Office (JJIPO) will continue to connect with the Victorian innovation ecosystem, as well as nurture and accelerate innovative research, develop new products, and commercialise for global markets.

"Our collaboration with Monash University represents Johnson & Johnson Innovation's ongoing commitment to foster diverse healthcare ecosystems across Australia. This extension will further help connect life-science innovators in Victoria to accelerate their healthcare solutions across the globe," said Stacy Feld, Regional Head, Johnson & Johnson Innovation LLC, West North America, Australia & New Zealand.

Johnson & Johnson in Australia

Dating back to 2012, Johnson & Johnson has had an active role in establishing connections with key stakeholders in Australia’s life-science ecosystem (academia, government, and venture capitalists) to enable public-private collaborations, support early-stage entrepreneurs and support academic research.

Originally launched in 2018, JJIPO has been providing crucial support to researchers and companies in life science as part of the Victorian State Government’s commitment to the medical technologies and pharmaceutical sector (one of its eight growth priorities).

"Victoria has one of the world's largest life science clusters composed of medical technologies (MedTech), biotechnologies and pharmaceutical industries. It's home to a vibrant commercial sector, key R&D infrastructure and advanced manufacturing expertise making it a highly sought-after destination by global healthcare companies. This is why we are delighted to extend our joint agreement with Johnson & Johnson Innovation to maintain the partnering office at Monash,” said Jaala Pulford, Minister for Innovation, Parliament of Victoria.

"This contract extension demonstrates the valuable work that is taking place at [email protected] Several high impact Victorian healthcare collaborations have been signed since our launch, including those novel medical technologies and treatments for neurodegenerative and autoimmune conditions, and solutions for significant unmet needs in global public health including maternal mortality and infectious diseases,” added Kathy Connell, Senior Director, Early Innovation Partnering, Australia & New Zealand, Janssen-Cilag Pty Ltd.