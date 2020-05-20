Inside Park Hotel’s latest Singapore management hires

Park Hotel Farrer Park has announced a large number of key appointments to oversee its opening and operations ahead of its launch in mid-May this year. It is the fifth Singapore hotel of Park Hotel Group’s rapidly expanding portfolio in Asia-Pacific.

Aligned with the Group’s mission of delivering exceptional service with love and passion, Park Hotel Farrer Park’s key appointments together share a wealth of regional industry experience and are bringing their keen knowledge of the local and international hospitality sectors to helm the team.

Prominently situated atop Farrer Park MRT Station, the 300-room Park Hotel Farrer Park is set to be an iconic landmark, bringing modern comfort and unique dining experiences to one of Singapore’s most vibrant ethnic enclaves. Standing tall amongst surrounding heritage shophouses, the hotel blends tastefully into the bustling and nostalgic neighbourhood with its chic-living loft rooms, distinctive dining concepts and modern facilities. The hotel will pay homage to Singapore’s melting pot of cultures through its culinary offerings and arts and cultural programming.

“We could not be more excited to unveil Park Hotel Farrer Park, and set new hospitality benchmarks in guest experience, culture and service in the heart of Farrer Park Singapore,” said Sharmini Moganasundram, General Manager of Park Hotel Farrer Park. “Despite the hard work and challenges that lie ahead in every hotel’s pre-opening, we believe it will be well worth it once our guests start coming to know of Park Hotel Farrer Park’s offerings, that will contribute to the vibrant community of Farrer Park district.”

Sharmini Moganasundram – General Manager

Sharmini is a seasoned professional with more than two decades of hospitality experience, having worked with a leading international hotel chain for 20 years. Throughout the span of her career, she has held a diverse range of supervisory roles in Housekeeping, Front Office and Rooms Operations at other established hotels. In her current role as General Manager of Park Hotel Farrer Park, Sharmini will oversee the daily operations and lead the team into launching the hotel and maximise guest satisfaction.

Anasri Onn – Director of Sales

Anasri brings his high-level motivation and keen business insights to the table at Park Hotel Farrer Park, carefully piecing together an enterprising sales strategy that will put the forthcoming hotel at the top of industry players’ lists. Possessing over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Anasri has held directorial positions in the areas of sales and marketing and will drive the expansion of Park Hotel Farrer Park’s clientele and opportunities for it to grow into new networks.

Lee Mei Sim as Finance Controller

Mei Sim is well-equipped with the expertise required for hotel openings, and is not a stranger to Park Hotel Group having previously opened Park Hotel Alexandra. In addition, she possesses 19 years of experience leading in the financial function and management role within the hotel industry. A dynamic player with strong finance and business acumen, Mei Sim will be tasked to deliver the optimum financial solutions to Park Hotel Farrer Park with a customer-centric approach. Mei Sim seeks a healthy balance of work and play, and enjoys exploring new destinations around the globe while indulging in the occasional retail therapy in her free time.

Jenn Chong as Human Resource Manager

Jenn has taken the lead in recruitment of the remaining opening team at Park Hotel Farrer Park and will be responsible for staffing strategy and staff training to ensure they espouse and demonstrate values that are aligned with the Group’s culture. Jenn is certified in ACTA (Advanced Certificate in Training and Assessment), and was with the pre-opening team at various hotels prior to her current role at Park Hotel Farrer Park. Deeply committed to developing quality human relationships, Jenn is an advocate of training and development that is essential for achieving maximum staff performance and job satisfaction.

Sumitra Vallysamy as Revenue Manager

Also a familiar figure in the Park Hotel Group, Sumitra brings with her 18 years of hospitality experience to her role at Park Hotel Farrer Park having previously worked at Park Hotel Clarke Quay and Grand Park Orchard. Sumitra will be responsible for developing the hotel’s revenue management strategies including analysing market booking and market trends while maintaining room rate parity. Sumitra believes in the importance of work-life balance, and explores her passion for travel on her personal time.

John In as F&B Manager

Having worked in different countries for the past 20 years, John has extensive pre-opening experience for leading hotel chains around the world including Maldives, Seoul and China. Leveraging on his regional experiences, John will be responsible for managing three of Park Hotel Farrer Park’s distinct food and beverage outlets including a coffee belt, an authentic Thai restaurant and a destination gastrobar. All three outlets will be deftly managed by John and his dedicated team to ensure all guests are pampered with a unique and authentic dining experience at Park Hotel Farrer Park. John believes that friendships are one of the most important values in maintaining great working relationships. A foodie by nature, John also believes that the ultimate wine and dine experience is not just about eating or drinking, but most importantly discovering new tastes and having a great time.

Mohammad Nizam as Chief Engineer

With more than 15 years in the hospitality industry, Nizam enjoys the pre-opening hotel process as it allows him to work closely with various teams to achieve the same goal – which is ensuring smooth hotel operations as well as the safety and security of guests and colleagues.

