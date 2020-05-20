Inside CapitaLand’s latest executive hires

CapitaLand Limited announced today several key executive appointments that will support the next phase of leadership and business excellence in the Group.

The following new roles and management changes will take effect from 1 May 2017:

1) Ronald Tay Boon Hwee – CEO, CapitaLand Singapore

2) Wen Khai Meng – Senior Advisor, Group Strategy, CapitaLand Limited

3) Wilson Tan Wee Yan – Deputy CEO, CapitaLand Mall Asia

4) Tony Tan Tee Hieong – CEO, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited

5) Beh Siew Kim – CEO, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited

Commenting on these new appointments, Lim Ming Yan, President & Group CEO of CapitaLand Limited, said: “CapitaLand proactively reviews the roles of management to ensure renewal of talent bench strength. These key leadership appointments reflect the depth and strength of CapitaLand’s management team, enabling us to provide executives with appropriate development opportunities to acquire and develop new skills and capabilities required of CapitaLand’s transformation journey.

“They are proven leaders who have demonstrated exemplary management capabilities over the years and a track record of accomplishments that have contributed to the Group’s strong business performance.”

CapitaLand is one of Asia’s largest real estate companies. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, it is an owner and manager of a global portfolio worth more than S$78 billion as at 31 December 2016, comprising integrated developments, shopping malls, serviced residences, offices, homes, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and funds. Present across more than 130 cities in over 20 countries, the Group focuses on Singapore and China as core markets, while it continues to expand in markets such as Vietnam and Indonesia.

