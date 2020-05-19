How to transition your company's culture to big data

Big data can lead to accelerated insight, improved decision-making, and better products and services. But while the benefits are clear, the transition to putting data-driven insight at the centre of a business can be daunting.

Instead, companies need the right mix of analysis and correlation tools to make the change comfortably.



“Big data is called big for a reason,” said Martin Hooper, big data & predictive analysis expert at Asia Pacific CenturyLink. “It involves huge volumes of data and requires extensive analytics capabilities to make sense of it all. There are a number of ways companies can gain these capabilities and adopt a big data culture.”

RELATED TOPIC: How to handle the challenge of storing big data



Bringing the technology infrastructure and know-how needed to embark on a data-centric journey in-house is often beyond the means of many businesses. This is especially true in the case of processing power, of which big data analytics requires an enormous amount. Importantly, there is an increasing array of outsourced services that can fill this role.



From external data centre storage space and server instances to fully-blown managed outsourced analytics platforms, businesses can now obtain a variety of services that fit the needs for a data-driven future.

RELATED TOPIC: Has the Finance Sector Caught Up With Big Data?



“State-of-the-art big data and advanced analytics capabilities provided as a managed service can enable data scientists, IT professionals and developers to deliver innovative and monetize-able insights thereby allowing data to become the source of truth and competitive advantage,” said Hooper.



“Once the systems are in place and the insights from data start to flow through the business, it is only a matter of time before the organisation understands its value and the internal culture begins to become more data-centric.”

Let's connect!

Check out the latest edition of Business Review Australia!