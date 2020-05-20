Hanergy opens industrial thin-film solar power park in the Netherlands

Hong Kong-listed Hanergy Thin Film Power Group, the largest thin-film solar power solution firm in the world, has announced the opening of the Roodehaan solar power park in Groningen, Netherlands.

The park has the capacity to generate enough power to supply 3,500 households annually, consisting of 81,000 solar modules and representing one of the largest parks of its kind in the country.

"The Roodehaan solar park is a landmark project that resembles the success of Hanergy's solar development strategy in the Netherlands,” said Ming Li, CEO of Hanergy Thin Film Power Europe, in the firm’s press release.

“Hanergy takes great pride in having co-developed and supplied its Solibro modules to this project in close cooperation with its Dutch project partners."

Zhang Guosheng, Economic and Trade Councillor of the Chinese Embassy, added: "Roodehaan solar project illustrates the key role that China and Chinese companies play in the renewable energy transition in the Netherlands and the rest of Europe."

The park, developed by Hanergy Europe, leveraged a cooperative partnership with Dutch development firm Solar Energy Works, and was constructed by Sunrock Investments’ Sunprojects construction company.