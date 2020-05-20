GSMA expands New Delhi operations as Indian mobile market continues to grow

GSMA announced on 6 November that it has opened its expanded office in New Delhi, relocated to financial and commercial hub, Connaught Place

The new office, officially opened on 25 October, has been designed to cater to India’s growing mobile market.

With around 750mn unique subscribers across its mobile networks, India represents the second largest mobile market in the world whilst making up 15% of global subscriptions.

In its press statement, GSMA said that this base is expected to grow to around 920mn subscribers by 2025, meaning that India will be a leading driver of mobile industry growth both in the APAC region and globally.

At its expanded office, GSMA will continue its advocacy and industry programmes on behalf of its membership which, worldwide, includes 750 operators and 350 companies from the wider mobile industry.

GSMA’s wider goal, in cooperation with India’s Department of Telecommunications and TRAI, is to develop a regulatory environment that drives innovation and encourages investment.

“We are now on the cusp of a new era of intelligent connectivity, which will have a powerful impact on individuals, industry, society and our economy,” Manoj Misra, GSMA’s Senior Public Policy Director, said in the press statement.

“With 5G networks set to launch in India in 2020, the GSMA is playing a vital role in driving collaboration across the industry and with regulatory authorities to ensure that India can fully capitalise on the potential of 5G.”