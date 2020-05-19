GrainCorp Announces Mark Palmquist as new CEO

The position of managing director and chief executive officer at GrainCorp has finally been filled. GrainCorp announced 12 August that Mark Palmquist, executive vice president and CCO at CHS (a global agribusiness specializing in energy, grains and food) will assume the position at the beginning of October. Palmquist will be relocating from Minnesota in the United States for the role.

“I have worked around the world and GrainCorp is by any measure an outstanding company. GrainCorp’s board, management team and people have transformed the company into a leading agribusiness with a strong international reputation. It is a privilege to be joining at such an exciting time,” Palmquist said.

Alison Waters, the previous CEO of GrainCorp, resigned from the company following the failed takeover bid by US giant Archer Daniels Midland in late November of 2013. Waters is currently the group managing director at Coca-Cola Amatil.

The board at GrainCorp is both excited and “delighted” with the appointment of Palmquist, believing that he can bring a strong presence to the future of the company.

“We are confident that Mark’s skills and extensive experience will be invaluable to the ongoing growth of GrainCorp as a global agribusiness and food ingredients company," Don Taylor, executive chairman and interim CEO said. "The company remains focused on building shareholder returns through the program of strategic initiatives we have been implementing since 2012.

“Mark brings a valuable combination of deep industry knowledge and global management experience to GrainCorp. We are all excited about working with him as he leads GrainCorp into its next phase of growth, enhances our customer offering and grows value for our investors.”

Information sourced from Food Magazine.