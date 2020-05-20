Google's new Singapore data centre brings investment up to $850mn

Google announced on Wednesday that it will be building a third data centre in Singapore. The decision has been made as more businesses and consumers in the Southeast Asia region are moving online and demand for cloud access is increasing.

The third facility will be located close to the existing two in Jurong West. It brings the total investment in Singaporean data centres by Google to $850mn, up from $500mn at the construction of the second data centre.

Joe Kava, vice president of Global Data Centres at Google, stated: “The pace hasn’t slowed. In the three years since our last update, more than 70mn people in Southeast Asia started getting online for the first time, bringing the region’s total to more than 330mn.”

He added: “More businesses are getting online too, which has meant quickly growing demand of our expanding Google Cloud Platform (GCP) offerings.”

Google has emphasised that the new data centre will be efficient and environmentally friendly.