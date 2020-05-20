Fonterra aims for zero landfill and 100% recyclable packaging by 2025

Dairy cooperative Fonterra has announced two sustainability targets to be achieved by 2025.

New Zealand’s largest company said in a web post that it was setting the goals of eliminating solid waste sent to landfill and having 100% recyclable, reusable or compostable packaging, both by 2025.

Describing the company’s position in the wider sustainability movement, Carolyn Mortland, Fonterra’s director of sustainability, said it was important for the company to demonstrate its intent in order to possibly inspire others to do the same.

90% of Fonterra products sold in New Zealand were said to be recyclable at this time, but the company said that its global footprint and its complex supply chain would benefit from the targets.

Mortland also detailed efforts the company has been taking that would help it meet the targets, including recycling bottles into fence posts, shampoo, conditioner and lotion bottles. Used pallets are being recycled into woodchips for use in playgrounds, while dairy by-products are being diverted from landfill.