Female Entrepreneurs Launch ONDI.com, On-Demand Premium Services Hub

Your beauty, health and fitness routines are about to get a whole lot easier. ONDI.com, the on-demand services hub, launched in Brisbane this week, spearheaded by entrepreneurs Andreja Brkan and Angela Mogridge.

Brkan, experienced in sales and marketing, and Mogridge, an international tech entrepreneur, have designed their platform to run on both computers and on mobiles, allowing users to be able to find deals near their current location.

Users of the on-demand services platform can now book appointments online for their favourite hairdresser, masseuse, beauty salon and spa. Not only can users schedule appointments, but they can also find great deals for Brisbane’s very best services in the industry. Real-time, live offers and deals are available with instant confirmation. Over sixty local businesses are participating in today’s launch, with ONDI.com saying many more are poised to join soon.

The platform creates a solution for both businesses and clients. Businesses can fill vacant appointments at discounted rates to fill their quiet periods, promote special deals and make their employees lives easier, all through one service.

We’re absolutely thrilled at launching ONDI.com into the Brisbane market as the first stage of our national roll-out,” said cofounder Brkan. “The response we’ve had has been outstanding and we’re looking forward to providing people with services and great discounts they wouldn’t otherwise receive.”

“While the beauty, health and fitness industries are our first key market for our launch, we’re also looking to roll-out services being offered by a range of other industries over the coming months” said cofounder Mogridge. “We’re already being swamped by businesses in other sectors wanting to come onto ONDI.com’s platform, which we can’t wait to provide to our customers.”